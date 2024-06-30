Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $984,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $60.30. 3,789,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,492. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average of $59.13.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

