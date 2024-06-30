Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 45,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,510,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,099,000 after buying an additional 22,731 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.98. 33,189,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,031,364. The company has a market cap of $158.55 billion, a PE ratio of -466.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

