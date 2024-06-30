Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Purchases 215 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,327 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,361,000 after acquiring an additional 174,495 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,450,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,404,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,518,000 after buying an additional 40,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.28. 143,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,085. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

