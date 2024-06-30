Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 138.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,277 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 463,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 88.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 433,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.85. The company had a trading volume of 178,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $59.52.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

