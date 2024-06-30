KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Up 127.9% in June

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 127.9% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KDDIY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. 427,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,204. KDDI has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KDDI will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

