Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Price Target to $40.00

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $35.47 on Friday. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $380.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.30 million. Research analysts forecast that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 125,000 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $4,262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

