KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.59

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.59 and traded as low as C$8.39. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$8.63, with a volume of 12,786 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

KP Tissue Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$86.04 million, a P/E ratio of -17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.59.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$479.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$473.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.6545894 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

