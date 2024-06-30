Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Receives $198.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.75.

LANC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 7.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $188.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.37. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $215.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.69%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

