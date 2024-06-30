Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $80.87

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.87 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 86.20 ($1.09). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 84.50 ($1.07), with a volume of 675,173 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Learning Technologies Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Learning Technologies Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of £668.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,112.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 80.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a GBX 1.21 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. The company operates in two segments, Content & Services and Software & Platforms. Its software and platforms include Gomo, a cloud-based HTML5 e-learning authoring distribution and video platform; Rustici Software, which offers software and expertise to help companies create, distribute, manage, and play e-learning-compliant content; PeopleFluent, an integrated talent management and learning solution; and Affirmity that provides a portfolio of software, consulting services, and blended learning solutions.

Featured Stories

