Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $80.87

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.87 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 86.20 ($1.09). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 84.50 ($1.07), with a volume of 675,173 shares traded.
Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a GBX 1.21 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.
Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. The company operates in two segments, Content & Services and Software & Platforms. Its software and platforms include Gomo, a cloud-based HTML5 e-learning authoring distribution and video platform; Rustici Software, which offers software and expertise to help companies create, distribute, manage, and play e-learning-compliant content; PeopleFluent, an integrated talent management and learning solution; and Affirmity that provides a portfolio of software, consulting services, and blended learning solutions.
