Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,274 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 1.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $280,000.

NYSEARCA:RSPD remained flat at $48.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 89,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,874. The company has a market cap of $412.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.02.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

