Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 3,063 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 6.5% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,384. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.65. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $67.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

