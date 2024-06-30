Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Has $36,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,024. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $34.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

