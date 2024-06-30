Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Has $996,000 Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,756 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing accounts for about 0.7% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,070,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,013,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,530,000 after buying an additional 263,614 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 20.4% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 714,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 570.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,060,000 after acquiring an additional 596,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $41,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOD traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.26. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.06.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

