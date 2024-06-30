Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $691,000 in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Everest Group comprises about 0.5% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE EG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $381.02. 511,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,654. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $332.92 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Everest Group

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.