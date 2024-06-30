Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE PSX traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $141.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,211,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,853. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $93.40 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

