Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.28 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 137.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $542,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 16,666 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $398,984.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,223.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $542,954.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 772,263 shares of company stock valued at $17,256,670. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $117,145,000 after acquiring an additional 610,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,555,997 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $171,034,000 after acquiring an additional 164,612 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,625,378 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,325,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,432,143 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $23,688,000 after acquiring an additional 242,882 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

