LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.87

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.85. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 192,390 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LightInTheBox in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

