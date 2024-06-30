LimeWire Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $99.44 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 30th. LimeWire has a market cap of $99.44 million and $3.75 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LimeWire token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LimeWire has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire launched on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 679,711,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,575,388 tokens. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 679,711,935 with 289,575,388.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.35897694 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $4,729,906.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

