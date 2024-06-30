Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68, Briefing.com reports. Lindsay had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LNN opened at $122.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average of $121.37. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $137.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

