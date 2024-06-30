Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $45.32 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,914,481 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,883,278.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00364043 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $30.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
