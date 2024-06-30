Litecoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $304.06 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $74.46 or 0.00120275 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.56 billion and approximately $304.06 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009385 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,699,381 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

