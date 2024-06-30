Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 3.9% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

LMT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $467.10. 3,472,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $464.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

