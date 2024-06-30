Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $3,050,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.0 %

LMT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $467.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,472,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

