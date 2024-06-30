Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106,144 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,947,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 824.6% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,630,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,194. The stock has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.40.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

