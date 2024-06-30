Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,630,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,194. The firm has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.40.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

