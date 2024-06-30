Macquarie Initiates Coverage on Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Investment analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

BKD opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.34. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $7.62.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $782.83 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,271,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,774,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,310,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,191,000 after buying an additional 742,822 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.4% in the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 5,897,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,353 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $28,961,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,765,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 740,004 shares during the period.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

