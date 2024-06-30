Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 2.3% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.08.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,656,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,769. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $112.82 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.76. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

