Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.44.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRVI

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.06. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Maravai LifeSciences

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $97,520,954.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,150,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,671,549.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $17,059,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,108,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 688,403 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.