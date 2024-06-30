Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:MCSE) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:MCSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:MCSE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 29.21% of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of -1.25. Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00.

About Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF

The Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (MCSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund actively invests in a concentrated equity portfolio of foreign companies of any market capitalization. The fund selects equities based on ESG criteria and factors related to long-term potential.

