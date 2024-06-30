Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Bought by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Materion worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Materion by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,016,000 after purchasing an additional 35,888 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at $31,311,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at $1,340,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Materion by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 687,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Materion by 44.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Materion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $108.13. The company had a trading volume of 262,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,503. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $145.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.98 and a 200 day moving average of $121.40. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Materion Increases Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Materion had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $385.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total value of $226,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $128,862.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $293,185.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About Materion

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Articles

