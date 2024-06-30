Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

PainReform Trading Down 3.7 %

PRFX opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. PainReform has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $26.41.

Get PainReform alerts:

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PainReform

About PainReform

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PainReform stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PainReform Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PRFX Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 10.90% of PainReform as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.