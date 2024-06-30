Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.
PainReform Trading Down 3.7 %
PRFX opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. PainReform has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $26.41.
PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PainReform
About PainReform
PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PainReform
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.