McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,762 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.84. 8,958,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,529. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.19. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $183.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

