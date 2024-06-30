McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Fox Hill Wealth Management

Fox Hill Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,762 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,158,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.3 %

MCD stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.84. 8,958,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,529. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.19. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $183.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.