Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Upgraded at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of TSE MDP opened at C$1.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.88. The stock has a market cap of C$44.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.82. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$1.44 and a 1 year high of C$3.53.
