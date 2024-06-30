Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Upgraded at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TSE MDP opened at C$1.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.88. The stock has a market cap of C$44.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.82. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$1.44 and a 1 year high of C$3.53.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

