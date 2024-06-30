Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,917,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,193. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 100.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

