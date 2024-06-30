Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.6% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 22,546 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.80. 57,055,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,215,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $134.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.32 and its 200-day moving average is $124.27. The company has a market capitalization of $313.56 billion, a PE ratio of 137.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.