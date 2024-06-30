Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Insider John A. Lewicki Sells 7,416 Shares

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) insider John A. Lewicki sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $27,365.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mereo BioPharma Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MREO opened at $3.60 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MREO. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W raised Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mereo BioPharma Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MREO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter valued at $16,949,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,552,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,877 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,583,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.