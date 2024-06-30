Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 35,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.26. 1,282,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,735. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $141.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.42 and its 200-day moving average is $134.88.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

