Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Has $649,000 Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ervin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 30,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 16.9% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 775,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after purchasing an additional 111,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.08. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $55.13.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0911 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

