Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Sells 275 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.8% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 12,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.54. 4,804,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $218.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

