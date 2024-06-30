Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Trims Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.0% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.52.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.53. The company had a trading volume of 38,140,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,317,870. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,041.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,041.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,840 shares of company stock worth $37,961,924. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile



Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

