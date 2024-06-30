Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) PT Raised to $93.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRUS. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Merus from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.90.

Get Merus alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Merus

Merus Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.90. Merus has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Merus will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merus

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Harry Shuman sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $422,232.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,995.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,792. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,084,000 after purchasing an additional 945,871 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Merus by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 23,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,320,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.