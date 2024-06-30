Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MRUS. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.90.

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of Merus stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.90. Merus has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Merus

In other news, VP Harry Shuman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $317,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $370,335.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Shuman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $317,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,335.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,300 shares of company stock worth $1,392,792. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Merus by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,747,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,553,000 after buying an additional 319,301 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Merus by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,026,000 after purchasing an additional 751,609 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Merus by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,735,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after purchasing an additional 60,135 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Merus by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,373,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,275,000 after purchasing an additional 376,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its stake in Merus by 23.2% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,901,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,834,000 after purchasing an additional 358,175 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Articles

