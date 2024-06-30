MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Up 96.7% in June

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a growth of 96.7% from the May 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIF remained flat at $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 27,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $1.77.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

