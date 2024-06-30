Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,800 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the May 31st total of 293,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Microbot Medical in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBOT

Institutional Trading of Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Stock Down 1.0 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Microbot Medical stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical Inc. ( NASDAQ:MBOT Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 2.56% of Microbot Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBOT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. 56,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,134,160. Microbot Medical has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts expect that Microbot Medical will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Microbot Medical

(Get Free Report)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.