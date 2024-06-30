Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.52.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $131.53 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a PE ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at $30,981,985.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,840 shares of company stock valued at $37,961,924. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $769,372,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Micron Technology by 43.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 5,257,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after buying an additional 3,315,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,151,000 after buying an additional 2,852,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,585,000 after buying an additional 2,523,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

