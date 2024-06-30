Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Insider Sells $53,800.00 in Stock

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $53,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,956.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Emmanuelle Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $50,850.00.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

MIR opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIR. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth $85,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

