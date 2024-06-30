Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives $9.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $28,267.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,854 shares in the company, valued at $310,838.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $234,954.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,050,517 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,082.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $28,267.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,838.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,444 shares of company stock valued at $443,472. Corporate insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 16.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 30.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 150,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 13.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 57,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter.

MCW stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $239.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

