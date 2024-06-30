Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $140.71

Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.71 ($1.78) and traded as low as GBX 138.15 ($1.75). Montanaro European Smaller shares last traded at GBX 138.50 ($1.76), with a volume of 319,095 shares traded.

Montanaro European Smaller Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 140.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 136.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of £262.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Montanaro European Smaller alerts:

Montanaro European Smaller Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Montanaro European Smaller’s previous dividend of $0.23. Montanaro European Smaller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.56%.

About Montanaro European Smaller

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro European Smaller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.