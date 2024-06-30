MP Materials (NYSE:MP) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Bank of America

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MP Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $26.53. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.86 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 81,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 32,354 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 65,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

